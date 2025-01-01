Lukas Gage opens up about telling his mother he was abused by a camp counsellor

Lukas Gage has opened up about the moment he told his mother he had been abused by a camp counsellor during his childhood.

The Euphoria actor discussed the experience in his new memoir, I Wrote This for Attention, in which he recalled being forced to perform sexual acts in front of a counsellor while attending summer camp.

Speaking to Us Weekly ahead of the memoir's release, Lukas reflected on how difficult it was to share the truth with his mother.

"It killed me to hear her so hurt about some of the things that happened to us," the 30-year-old said. "I think, you know, as a mom, I feel like you don't want to feel like you failed your kids. You just want the best for them."

He continued, "And there's so many things that were out of her control, and you can only protect your kids so much."

Lukas went on to describe his mother as an "amazing" parent who did everything she could to protect him.

"She took over as a father and a mother, like, she is a bad a**," he gushed. "I think there was nothing that she could have done to protect me. The world is a crazy, scary place, and you can only protect your kids so much."

In his memoir, Lukas explained that the counsellor, who he described as a "handsome Australian in his twenties", entered his tent at camp and "unzipped his pants" and performed sexual acts on himself.

The White Lotus actor recalled being "disconnected" from himself at the time and noted that his "skin felt dirty".

"I hesitated, then reluctantly began taking off my shirt. Time began to speed up, and suddenly I wasn't as frightened anymore. I was no longer present for it. A whole new avatar had emerged," Lukas wrote, via Us Weekly. "I was so disconnected from myself - watching, detached, as if I were on my computer screen controlling one of my Sims."

I Wrote This for Attention was released on Tuesday.