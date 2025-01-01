Josh O'Connor: 'Titanic gave me PTSD nightmares'

Josh O'Connor has recalled having "severe PTSD-type nightmares" after watching Titanic.

In a new interview with GQ, The Crown actor revealed the iconic 1997 romantic drama left him scarred as a child. O'Connor was so traumatised by the sinking ship scenario he was unable to sleep.

He explained: "I had severe PTSD-type nightmares. It was no f**king joke, I couldn't sleep."

O'Connor went on to reveal the scene that had such a devastating impact on him. It featured a mother and father on the lower decks who tuck their children into bed knowing they will die on the doomed ship.

"They go, 'Rather than put you through the trauma of trying to get out and trying to survive and dying, we're just going to put you to rest,'" the 35-year-old star fumed.

O'Connor couldn't understand why the fictional parents had decided to accept their fate, rather than fight for their family to survive. He was left wondering if his own mother and father would give up so easily if they were ever faced with a similar situation.

The star continued, "I was just like, 'Would my parents do that? Don't you f**king dare!' I'm like, 'If we're sinking, we're trying!'"

Elsewhere in the interview, it was revealed O'Connor first went to the cinema when he was five years old. He ended up vomiting because he so excited to see Toy Story.