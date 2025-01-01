Jamie Bell and Jonny Lee Miller join The Uprising

Jamie Bell and Jonny Lee Miller are among a host of new stars to sign up for Paul Greengrass' re-titled movie The Uprising.

The two actors, along with Cosmi Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie and Woody Norman are set to appear in the director's upcoming film about the peasant's revolt, which was previously known as The Rage.

Character details are currently under wraps but the quintet joined the previously-announced Katherine Waterston and Andrew Garfield.

Andrew will play the leader of a rebellion against the tyrannical reign of King Richard II, forming an army to fight for justice and survival amid socioeconomic inequality while war rages across England.

Production is underway on The Uprising now in Germany.

Paul, 70, recently admitted he can see similarities between the circumstances depicted in The Uprising and the Capitol insurrection in January 2021 because both events were driven by “rage, powerlessness, the sense the system’s rigged against them, dark conspiracies in far-off places that they’ve been locked out of …”

And the director admitted he finds the current global news climate "very worrying".

He told The Times newspaper: “Oh, it’s warming up in all ways. Politically, it’s hot. We’re in a hot phase.

“It’s 100 per cent more disrupted and chaotic now — disturbingly so.

"Something is badly broken, isn’t it?

“I’m sadly highly grown-up now, but I find it very worrying and it’s going to get worse before it gets better."

However, the Bourne Identity filmmaker is optimistic for the distant future, but thinks it will take time for things to improve.

He added: "I search out futurology, people who know much more about the world than I do, and I dimly see the consensus being that if we can get through the next ten years, it will become a bit calmer, because the gains of AI and new technology will kick in and ameliorate the disruptions.

"And we’ll finally get growth — because that’s been the biggest problem since the crash of 2008. But it’s not going to get better tomorrow. There will be more danger.”