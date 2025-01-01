Amy Robach engaged to TJ Holmes

Former Good Morning America cohosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are engaged.

Nearly three years after their romance became a public scandal, the couple announced on their Amy & TJ podcast that they got engaged last month.

"I just want to say I'm so happy," Robach said on the latest episode.

Robach and Holmes said they wanted to share their news with the world before others could beat them to it.

"We've learned that lesson in the past, about our relationship, that we want to be the first to talk about it," Holmes quipped.

The former GMA co-hosts' relationship faced immense scrutiny in 2022 when they were photographed holding hands and cosying up together while both married to other people.

They were pulled off the air soon after because their rumoured romance created "an internal and an external distraction".

Holmes filed for divorce from his then-wife, Marilee Fiebig, in December 2022, court records obtained by USA TODAY confirmed.

She and Fiebig share an 11-year-old daughter.

Holmes also shares a daughter and a son with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Meanwhile, Robach divorced her then-husband, Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, in March 2023, according to E! News.

Robach shares two daughters with her husband prior to Shue, Tim McIntosh.