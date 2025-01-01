Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter admits privilege but says: 'I have to work'

Apple Martin has admitted she leads a privileged life but said: "I have to work".

Apple Martin has talked up her work ethic, declaring her parents taught her to be aware that her wealthy, well-connected upbringing was "not normal".

"I constantly remind myself how grateful I am to have these opportunities," Apple, 21, whose father is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, told The Telegraph. "I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means. But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn't be entitled to anything. I have to work."

Apple recently starred alongside her Oscar-winning mother in an advertising campaign for Gap, and signed on as the face of fashion label Self Portrait.

Currently studying law, history and society at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, she explained she had ways of trying to stay grounded despite her access to privilege.

"Hanging out with my friends and trying to have a normal college experience makes me feel more normal," Apple told the publication. "That's how I like to unwind."

Apple also claimed she has long held a passion for the fashion industry.

"I was the biggest dress-up kid," she explained. "Even when I was getting ready for school, I'd do fake runway walks in my bedroom in my school uniform and pose in front of my mirror. I've always been obsessed with fashion."