Blac Chyna sparks rumours of reconciliation with Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has sparked rumours that she and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian are back together.

The model - who now goes by her birth name, Angela White - shared pictures of herself on Instagram in an all-white outfit posing by a Ferrari on the side of the road. Chyna tagged Kardashian in the caption.

"This love is forever @robkardashianofficial," she wrote.

Kardashian then liked the post.

Chyna and Kardashian are co-parents to an eight-year-old daughter.

The two got engaged in 2016 after a whirlwind romance, but their tumultuous relationship ended in 2017.

Chyna has recently said she and Rob now have an "amazing" co-parenting relationship.

"My co-parenting with Rob is 100 per cent amazing," Chyna told People in August.

"For parents that's going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better.

"If you're going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business," she added.

The mother of two is currently single, after she ended her relationship with rapper Derrick Milano in July. The two got engaged in October 2024 after a year and a half of dating.

For his part, Rob hasn't publicly dated anyone seriously since his split from Chyna.