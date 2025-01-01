Ed Helms and Ben Foster join The Stunt Driver cast

Ed Helms has joined the cast of The Stunt Driver.

The Hangover actor is to portray car engineer Dick Keller in the Jay Baruchel comedy, and Ben Foster will appear as daredevil Evel Knievel.

According to Deadline, Laurence Leboeuf and Dan Bakkedahl have also been added to the cast of writer-director Michael Dowse's forthcoming film.

Bakkedahl will portray the manager of Baruchel's main character Ken Carter, and Canadian actress Leboeuf will take on the role of Gloria, Carter's girlfriend.

Writer-director Dowse told the publication: "Ken Carter’s story speaks to anyone who has dreamed the impossible.

"Ed brings great depth and heart to the man in charge of safety for this massive jump, an island of reason in a sea of insanity.

"Not only does Ben have an uncanny resemblance to Evel, but the gravitas this real-life showman deserves. I’m thrilled to be working with the entire ensemble."

The motion picture, which is currently in production, tells the story of Carter's real-life stunt attempt in 1976.

He attempted to jump a distance of more than one mile over the St Lawrence River, which connects the Great Lakes to the North Atlantic Ocean, in a rocket-powered Lincoln Continental.

Carter was keen to end his career with a huge spectacle.

In the NFB Documentary Devil at your Heels, Ken - who passed away in his mid-40s in 1983 while attempting another jump - said: "I’m looking for the ultimate statement.

"Really, that is what it’s about."

Marc Beaupré and Joe Cobden will also appear in the movie, which will be produced by Jennifer Wilson.

Baruchel will executive produce the film alongside Andrew Frank, Joe Iacono and Lisa Wolofsky.