‘They want to do it right’: Mia Goth speaks out on Blade delays

Mia Goth has insisted Blade has been delayed because Marvel “wants to do it right”.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster was announced in 2019 and has suffered several setbacks after a slew of directors and writers have exited the project, but Goth - who will play villain Lilith in the film - has argued “it’s for the best” that Marvel is taking its time on Blade.

When Elle asked the 31-year-old actress about Blade’s delays, she said: “It’s for the best that it’s taken the time that it has. They want to do it right.”

The MaXXXine actress added she had update on Blade’s production.

Blade is set to star Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter, and the 51-year-old actor most recently said he didn’t know “where Marvel is right now” with the movie.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “I’m just taking it a day at a time. I’m doing the best work I can.”

The Jurassic World: Rebirth star pointed to his upcoming action flick Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother - which is being helmed by former Blade director Bassam Tariq - as a project that has scratched his “stunts itch”, though was still hoping the MCU movie would go ahead.

He added: “I would love for Blade to happen; we’ll see, I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am.”

Ali emphasised he was “ready” for Blade.

When Variety asked Ali for an update on the film, he said: “Call Marvel. “I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready.”

Blade was initially slated for release in November 2025, but was taken off Disney’s release calendar in October last year - with Predator: Badlands taking its place.

Around the same time, Marvel Studios announced three untitled films scheduled for February 18, May 5, and November 10, 2028.

The Blade reboot has faced several setbacks, losing multiple writers and directors over the years.

Both Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange were attached to direct the movie, though departed the project due to creative differences.

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto had been brought on to write the script for Blade in May 2023, though reportedly parted ways with the project a year later - with the story said to be started again from scratch.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed the delays, noting that the creative team was “still trying to crack” Blade and was determined not to rush development.

He told BlackTree TV: “For the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right Blade movie.”

Feige also confirmed that Marvel intends to maintain the character’s darker tone and R-rating, much like the Deadpool series.

He said: “There were some great Blade movies years ago - they were all rated-R. So I think that’s, like Deadpool, inherent with the character of Blade.”

Currently, the screenplay for Blade is being written by Thor: Ragnarok writer Eric Pearson.

Although no director is officially attached at the moment, John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski was previously said to be in talks to helm the project.