Cybill Shepherd reflects on ending feud with Bruce Willis

Cybill Shepherd has confirmed she mended her relationship with former co-star Bruce Willis before he went public with his health issues.

The actress appeared opposite the actor on the detective comedy-drama Moonlighting, which aired from 1985 until 1989.

Yet, Cybill and Bruce famously had a feud behind the scenes, with the Psych star even once labelling the Die Hard icon a "jerk".

But in an interview for People published on Tuesday, the 75-year-old revealed she had made amends with Bruce, 70, in recent years.

"Yes, I'm very grateful for that," she told the outlet, adding: "Yeah, it was time."

In 2023, Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, announced that the Hollywood legend had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) after he began experiencing "challenges with communication".

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cybill acknowledged that she had moved on from her rumoured dispute with Christine Baranski, who appeared on her sitcom, Cybill.

The TV show aired for four seasons from 1995 until 1998.

"We're good now," Cybill told the outlet.

Of how they reached a better place, the Golden Globe winner recounted: "Just a talk and be real open-hearted with each other."

Representatives for Bruce and Christine have not yet responded to the comments.

Cybill is currently promoting her new live show, Queen of the Lucky Club, which kicks off on 22 November.