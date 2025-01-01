Kim Kardashian opens up about 'toxic' marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her "toxic" marriage to Kanye West.

The reality star and fashion mogul has reflected on her marriage to the Stronger rapper, which lasted from 2014 to 2022.

During her appearance on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, Kim explained that, since her divorce, she has been more intentional about dating than she was when she was younger.

"I do have a problem of only remembering the good," she said of her past relationships. "I'm a really forgiving person, but I really haven't dated like that to, like, have those kinds of toxic relationships since I've been divorced."

The Skims founder added, "I think when you get older, you just don't tolerate that s**t. You don't have time."

Kim and Kanye have four children: North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim, 44, detailed the breakdown of her marriage to the controversial rapper, 48.

"People can say that there was, like, signs and maybe I wasn't paying attention to them," Kim told host Alex Cooper. "And I think when someone has their first, like, mental break, you know, you wanna be super supportive and you wanna, like, help figure that out and you wanna really get into that with them and be there for them."

She said that Kanye wasn't "willing to make changes" that she thought would be "beneficial" to their lives.

"It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic," she explained. "When you have kids, it's definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone's life forever."

The Kardashians star said that she ultimately left the relationship for the sake of herself and her children.

"Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can't parent the way that I need to and I can't be present and focused, then there's gotta be one of us that can," she said. "And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone's older, they'll be able to understand it and see that all."