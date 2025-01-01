Stephen Graham to release book inspired by Adolescence

Stephen Graham has asked dads around the world to share their experiences of raising boys for a new book.

Following the success of Netflix drama Adolescence, the show's creator has decided to publish a tome all about what it means to be a man. Letters to Our Sons will feature reflections from people from around the globe - including a note from Graham to his own son.

He told the BBC: "My hope for this book is that it will be a continuation of the message of Adolescence and a tool for fathers to start more conversations with their sons."

Adolescence examined the impact of social media on teenagers and explored toxic masculinity within society, with the story focusing on Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy accused of murdering a classmate.

Graham went on to explain how the show has inspired him to continue to challenge the concept of masculinity within families.

He continued: "After the huge impact of Adolescence, I realised there was a greater need for communication between fathers and sons. There is arguably an even bigger disconnect than ever before, and I would love to help create more opportunity for fathers to reach out to their sons and carry on the conversation."

Graham has called for fathers from all walks of life to contribute to the Bloomsbury book.

"We want to hear from men of all ages, first-time fathers, absent fathers, fathers who've been there but never truly been there," the 52-year-old star added. "Fathers who've lost and fathers who just want to find a way to say I love you, to tell their sons what they mean to them and to talk openly about what it means to be a man."

Letters can be submitted from 15 October until 12 January via the project's website. Graham will work with psychology lecturer Orly Klein to compile the tome.

For every letter published, the pair will make a donation to ManUp? and social enterprise Dad La Soul, organisations that support young men struggling with mental health.

Letters to Our Sons is scheduled to be published in October 2026.