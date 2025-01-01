Oscar-nominated Penelope Milford dead at 77

Penelope Milford has died. She was 77.

The actor, who received an Oscar nomination for her supporting turn as Jane Fonda's bohemian roommate in Coming Home, passed away on Tuesday.

She died in an assisted living facility in Saugerties, New York, her sister, Candace Saint, told The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death was not revealed.

Milford also portrayed a silent-film star in Ken Russell's Valentino, played the fiancée of Don Murray's character in Franco Zeffirelli's Endless Love, and was the hippie Westerburg High School guidance counsellor Pauline Fleming in 1988's Heathers.

In 1978's Coming Home, Milford portrayed Vi Munson, whose brother, played by Robert Carradine, had returned home after just two weeks in Vietnam with severe emotional problems.

Milford landed one of Coming Home's four acting Oscar nominations, with Fonda and Jon Voight winning the Best Actress and Best Actor prizes, and Bruce Dern being nominated for his supporting turn. Milford lost out to Maggie Smith for California Suite.

Her brother, Kim Milford, played Rocky in the original American stage production of The Rocky Horror Show and died of heart failure at age 37 in 1980.

Milford was briefly married in the 1980s to poet Michael Lally.

In addition to her sister, survivors include her brother, Douglas, and three nieces and nephews.