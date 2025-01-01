Diane Keaton's cause of death revealed - report

Diane Keaton's cause of death has been released days after the news of her death.

The Hollywood A-Lister died on 11 October due to pneumonia, her family revealed in a statement to People magazine.

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on 11 October," the statement read.

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much-appreciated tribute to her."

Details about the circumstances surrounding Keaton's death were not released at the time of her death, although the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to People magazine and CNN that emergency responders had been sent to Keaton's home to transport a woman to the hospital.

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, Keaton found her breakthrough role at 26 years old as Kay Adams-Corleone in The Godfather franchise.

She will be remembered for her subsequent work with Woody Allen. The pair made eight films together, one of which, Annie Hall, won Keaton the Best Actress Oscar in 1978.