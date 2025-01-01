Christopher Nolan lauds Dwayne Johnson's 'incredible' performance in The Smashing Machine

Christopher Nolan has praised Dwayne Johnson's "incredible" performance in The Smashing Machine.

The Rock portrays former wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the flick and the acclaimed filmmaker has suggested it is the best work he has seen on the big screen for some time.

Speaking with the movie's helmer Benny Safdie on The Director's Cut podcast, Nolan said: "I think it's an incredible performance. I don't think you'll see a better performance this year or most other years."

The Smashing Machine endured a disappointing opening weekend at the box office following its release earlier this month but Nolan feels that the film will earn greater appreciation over time.

The Interstellar helmer told Safdie: "Congratulations on the movie. It's a really remarkable and radical piece of work that will be understood more and more over time. I'm very proud to know you."

Actor-director Benny featured in Nolan's 2023 epic Oppenheimer and the director quipped that he used the film as an opportunity to get Emily Blunt to join the cast of The Smashing Machine as Kerr's wife Dawn Staples.

He joked: "I heard a rumour that when you were supposed to be learning your lines on my set, you were actually canvassing people to be in your movie.

"I wasn't aware of that at the time, but it seems to have worked out great for you."

The Smashing Machine marked one the worst box office openings of Johnson's career but he has been philosophical about the matter.

The 53-year-old star said in a statement on Instagram: "In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realised you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity.

"It was my honour to transform in this role for my director, Benny Safdie. Thank you brother for believing in me. Truth is this film has changed my life. With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy, DJ."

Heavyweight world champion boxer Oleksandr Usyk appears in The Smashing Machine in the role of MMA fighter Igor Vovchanchyn and Dwayne relished getting to shoot scenes with the Ukrainian pugilist.

The former WWE star told talkSPORT: "The first time I lock up with Usyk, we are full on locking up and we went through the whole fight scene.

"I knew then, when I locked up with him and I felt his embrace in this lock up. I knew this is a bad dude."

The Rock confessed to feeling a little bit intimated by the undisputed heavyweight world champion, who is widely considered to be one of the best boxers of modern times.

He said: "Usyk can be a little deceptive, just how he looks. But when he locks up, that deception becomes reality because I'm like, 'Oh this is a bad guy.'"