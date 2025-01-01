Channing Tatum sustained nasty leg injury filming Roofman naked scene

Channing Tatum gashed his leg while filming his naked scene in his new movie Roofman.

In the comedy-drama, the Magic Mike actor plays real-life criminal Jeffrey Manchester, who escaped from prison and hid in a toy shop for several months before being caught by the police.

In one key scene, Tatum's Jeffrey is in the middle of showering in the customer toilets when the manager Mitch turns up early, and he has to make a run for his secret hideaway while completely nude and covered in soap suds.

Tatum revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he sustained a nasty injury while filming the mad dash, which involved him climbing over a bike display and jumping into his hideaway.

"I mean, it wasn't great, because I'm butt naked, so I can't wear pads or anything," he shared. "So I was wet and soapy, and it was just a messy scene. I did actually get hurt jumping up onto the bike rack, and then I had to do the funny jump into my little hideaway. I didn't make it over the edge of the hideaway, and I gashed my (leg). I still have a scar from it on my leg, and we just had to glue it together and keep going."

However, the Step Up actor admitted the injury was the least of his worries, as he was concerned about how director Derek Cianfrance was going to film the sequence without showing too much of his naked body.

"(I was) going, 'How are we shooting this? Because at any angle, you're going to see stuff,'" he recalled with a laugh. "And he's like, 'Yeah, we're going to figure it out.' And I'm like, 'What's figure it out mean? Because you're right behind me as I'm jumping up on the thing. You're going to be right down the barrel.'"

Roofman, also starring Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage, is now showing in U.S. cinemas. It will open in the U.K. on Friday.