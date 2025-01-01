Jennifer Lopez admits turning down Unfaithful role still 'haunts' her

Jennifer Lopez is still haunted by the fact that she turned down the leading role in 2002's Unfaithful.

The Hustlers actress was offered the part of Connie in Adrian Lyne's erotic thriller, but she turned it down because the "script wasn't good". The character was eventually played by Diane Lane, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Lopez was asked to divulge a film she regrets turning down and she named Unfaithful, before explaining, "The script wasn't good and then he made it great and Diane Lane got nominated for the Oscar."

The steamy thriller starred Lane and Richard Gere as a suburban couple whose marriage unravels when Connie embarks on a fling with a stranger, played by Olivier Martinez.

Lane was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar alongside Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Julianne Moore (Far From Heaven), Salma Hayek (Frida) and Renee Zellweger (Chicago), and Kidman ultimately won the statuette.

When Stern asked Lopez if her decision was "hard to live with", she replied, "It's funny. It haunts me. It haunts me a little bit. It's like the one that I turned down that it was just like, 'Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?' I didn't even know what the hell was going on in my mind at the time. Who knows what was going on with me at the time."

At the time, the superstar was juggling careers in music and acting and had just made films including The Wedding Planner and Angel Eyes. In 2002, the same year Unfaithful was released, she starred in the romantic comedy Maid in Manhattan and the psychological thriller Enough.