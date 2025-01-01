Kim Kardashian denies ever dating Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian has shut down a longstanding rumour that she once dated Travis Barker before he became her brother-in-law.

During an interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, host Alex Cooper asked the reality TV star whether she had "ever hooked up" with the Blink-182 drummer "in the past".

"No, I never have," replied Kim. "Absolutely, that I do not mind you asking. I never have and it really sucks that (rumour) has gone on."

Travis and Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, started dating in 2020 and married two years later.

The SKIMS entrepreneur then recalled how she first became friends with the musician.

"He dated Paris (Hilton) and we were all friends and we'd all hang out when I was with Paris. We'd be on the road and go to, like, their tour in Amsterdam," the 44-year-old continued. "So, I have been friends with him... And never hooked up with him."

Later in the conversation, Alex questioned Kim whether she knew Travis would reveal he once had a crush on her in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.

"No," she insisted. "But it would say that we never hooked up. I mean, I don't think he would allude to that information, you know? But also, Kourtney was around during that time. They were neighbours for a decade. So, when everyone was all hanging out... he was always around with his kids. They'd always come to Kourtney's house for all the birthdays. Everything was super open and cool and everyone's been friends. He was just as good of friends with them as he was with all of us. It was nothing weird."