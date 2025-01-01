Jennifer Lopez responds to Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy cheating rumours

Jennifer Lopez has addressed recent rumours linking her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez to reality star Madison LeCroy.

The singer and actress has responded to speculation that she ended her engagement to the former baseball player after he allegedly exchanged messages with the Southern Charm star on social media.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live!, host Andy Cohen asked Jennifer about the long-standing rumours.

"It came up at a Southern Charm reunion a few years ago... that your ex, A-Rod, was DMing (direct messaging) one of the cast members," he said. "And there was a lot of speculation in the press or on the show that that somehow led to your breakup. Is there anything you can speak to about that?"

After pausing to consider the question, the Hustlers star politely declined to engage with the question.

"You know, I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore," she told Andy. "I feel like I'm done with that."

JLo's response drew applause from the studio audience, prompting her to exclaim, "Yes! Yes, support!"

Jennifer and Alex began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement two years later. However, in April 2021, the couple confirmed that they had called it off.

At the time of their split, reports surfaced claiming that Jennifer ended the relationship after discovering alleged messages between A-Rod and Madison.

Then, during an appearance on the Pillows and Beer podcast in 2023, Madison appeared to confirm the rumours, revealing she initially thought she was being "catfished" when the baseball player contacted her.

The reality star's ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll, who hosts the podcast, claimed that Alex "kept on FaceTiming you at nauseam".