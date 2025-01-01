Dylan Sprouse praises 'strong' wife Barbara Palvin following endometriosis surgery

Dylan Sprouse has praised his "strong" wife Barbara Palvin for publicly sharing her battle with endometriosis.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor handed out yellow ribbon pins on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday night to help raise awareness for the model's health condition.

During interviews, Dylan praised his wife for sharing that she had undergone surgery for endometriosis in August and for encouraging others to seek help if they suspected they had the condition.

"Barbara just went through endo surgery and I'm handing these out tonight just to raise some awareness for that," he told E! News as he handed the reporter a pin, calling her "so strong" for getting through the surgery.

"It turns out a ton of people reached out to her, a ton of women who had experienced the same things," he said. "I just don't think there's a lot of awareness about it. Some people were even reaching out and saying that, 'I didn't realise I had those symptoms until I got diagnosed after seeing her post about it.' So I'm hoping that if this is even a small measure of something we can do, then I hope it helps."

Dylan, who married Barbara in 2023, then added, "She's a tough cookie and I'm proud to call her my wife."

Endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body. Barbara revealed in August that her symptoms included "fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor" for years.

After the runway show, Dylan praised Barbara for walking down the catwalk despite breaking her foot four weeks ago.

"Very proud of my angel tonight, the hard work you've put in, the diligence, the fact you had a broken foot. Very proud husband. You're the hardest worker I know. Congrats on the great show," he wrote on Instagram.