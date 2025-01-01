Keanu Reeves was urged to change his name

Keanu Reeves was encouraged to change his name when he first arrived in Hollywood.

The 61-year-old star has enjoyed huge success in the movie business, but his manager thought Keanu's name might stunt his career prospects.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, Keanu explained: "I got paid when I was like 16, so I was a professional actor around 16, 17 [years old].

"I was in Toronto, Canada, and then I got a manager who lived in Los Angeles ... At 20 years old, I drove in my car to Los Angeles. Got out of my car and my manager said, ‘We want to change your name.’ So that’s like, a welcome to Hollywood [moment].

"I remember I was walking on the beach and I was just like, ‘My name? What if I change my name? What?'"

Keanu actually considered changing his name to "Chuck Spadina" at one point in time. However, Keanu ultimately decided that he shouldn't compromise in his pursuit of success in Hollywood.

The movie star - who plays the titular assassin in the action film series John Wick - said: "My middle name is Charles, so I was like, ‘…Chuck?’ And I grew up on a street called Spadina, [therefore] Chuck Spadina. And then I was something Templeton. So then I became KC Reeves.

"I was credited as KC Reeves … And then I couldn’t do it. So then I would be in auditions and they would go, ‘KC Reeves.’ And I wouldn’t even answer. Six months later, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this.’ That’s a Hollywood moment."

Meanwhile, in September, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed that he was once told that his name was "too ethnic" for Hollywood.

The 50-year-old actor is one of the world's highest-paid movie stars - but he was told by his first agent that he'd need to change his name in order to thrive in the film business.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, DiCaprio recalled: "I go, ‘What do you mean, it’s Leonardo DiCaprio?’ They go, ‘No, too ethnic. They’re never going to hire you.'"

The award-winning actor was actually given a new name to use by his former agent.

He was told: "‘Your new name is Lenny Williams'. I said, ‘What is Lenny?’ … ‘We took your middle name [Wilhelm] and we made it your [last name]. Now you’re Lenny.'"

However, DiCaprio's dad, George DiCaprio, was quick to rubbish the idea.

The actor - whose films credits include Titanic, The Departed and The Wolf of Wall Street - explained: "My dad saw his photo, ripped it up, and he said, ‘Over my dead body.'"