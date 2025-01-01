Al Pacino pays tribute to late costar and former love Diane Keaton

Al Pacino has broken his silence following Diane Keaton's death.

Keaton starred as Kay Adams in The Godfather film series, appearing alongside Pacino as Michael Corleone.

"I am deeply saddened by Diane Keaton's passing," the actor wrote in a statement shared with Deadline.

Pacino and Keaton began dating in the '70s shortly after the first film, a relationship that lasted on and off until 1990.

"When I first heard the news, I was shaken," Pacino shared. "Diane was my partner, my friend, someone who brought me happiness and on more than one occasion, influenced the direction of my life. Though over 30 years have passed since we were together, the memories remain vivid, and with her passing, they have returned with a force that is both painful and moving."

The statement continued, "She lived without limits, and everything she touched carried her unmistakable energy. She opened doors for others, inspired generations and embodied a once-in-a-lifetime gift that radiated through her work and her life. On screen, she was magnetic - lightning and charm, hurricanes and tenderness. She was a wonder. Acting was her art, but it was only one of the many ways she expressed her imagination and creativity.

"People will miss her, but more than that, they will remember her. She left a mark that cannot fade. She was unstoppable, resilient and above all, deeply human," Pacino concluded. "I will always remember her. She could fly - and in my heart, she always will."

Keaton died earlier this week at age 79.