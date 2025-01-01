Dawson's Creek home hits market for $3.2 million

The house from the Dawson's Creek hit TV show has been listed for sale.

The North Carolina home of principal character Dawson Leery, played by James Van Der Beek, has been listed for $3.25 million (£2.42 million).

It boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, on 1.7 acres.

"Its white façade, wide porch, and familiar dock became central to the show's story, an instantly recognisable symbol of coastal life and coming-of-age nostalgia," the listing reads.

The property was heavily featured on Dawson's Creek, which centred around aspiring filmmaker Dawson and his tight-knit group of friends: Pacey (Joshua Jackson), Joey (Katie Holmes) and Jen (Michelle Williams).

Offscreen, the home has been owned by a family of artists since the 19th century.

"Our home has remained in the family since it was built in 1880," they wrote in an Instagram post announcing the sale.

"Our mom, Margaret, was here for all of the years of the filming of Dawson's Creek, and she was dearly loved by all of the cast and crew and her love was reflected in the series. That is why her house was the true star of the wildly popular show."

The statement noted that Margaret died recently, and that the family is "heartbroken to leave".

In September, the Dawson's Creek cast members reunited for a charity event amid Van Der Beek's stage 3 colorectal cancer battle.

Van Der Beek revealed hours before that he would not be able to attend as he was fighting a stomach virus.