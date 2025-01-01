Ethan Hawke reveals daughter Maya ignored his advice

Ethan Hawke has revealed his daughter Maya completely ignored his advice.

The Before Sunrise actor discovered his opinions were not wanted after he tried to give Maya his thoughts on her following in his footsteps.

Maya, 27, had no interest in anything her dad had to say about the entertainment business despite his decades of experience as a Hollywood actor.

"She didn't care what I thought," Ethan, 54, told Movies for Grownups. "There was no stopping her, and that's the right attitude. Because if that's the attitude you have, it actually can't go badly. My line about it is, if your focus is what you can give the arts, you're going to be really happy. And if your focus is what can the arts give you back, you're going to be really unhappy."

He added that not only did Stranger Things star Maya not want his advice, but that she had reached the stage where she could help him update his knowledge base, instead.

"Advice is useless if not asked for," Ethan noted, before adding, "some assistant director will be getting on our nerves and I might have a good trick for how not to let that rattle your nerves or something. But she's the real thing. And she's at the point now where she helps me not be stuck in the 1990s and understand how the business is working now."