Sofia Richie expecting second baby

Sofia Richie is pregnant with her second child.

The social media personality and husband, Elliot Grainge, married in April 2023 and welcomed a daughter named Eloise in May 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sofia announced that she is expecting baby number two.

"On my way to launch these babies," she captioned a mirror selfie in which she displays her growing stomach.

Sofia added a baby emoji and tagged her brand-new SRG Atelier fashion label.

Created in partnership with Revolve Group, the collection offers a "curated range of ready-to-wear staples, including suiting, elevated outerwear, silk shirting, and versatile dresses".

Sofia, 27, didn't offer any further details about her pregnancy, such as her due date.

However, the TV personality was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.

"Yessss back to back babyyyyy (sic)," exclaimed Vanessa Hudgens, while Kimora Lee Simmons wrote, "Yayy! Congrats beauty!"

And in a rare post, music executive Elliot, 31, praised his wife's fashion collection.

"I usually forget I even have Instagram, so I never really post. But today's different... it's the launch of my incredible wife Sofia's fashion brand, SRG Atelier," he declared. "I've watched you pour your heart into every detail with your amazing team, and I couldn't be prouder of you, Sof. You inspire me every day and I love you."