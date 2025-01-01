Laurence Fishburne opens the door to MCU Professor X in X-Men reboot

Laurence Fishburne is open to playing Professor X in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) X-Men reboot.

The superhero subseries is set to be rebooted in the MCU by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, and Fishburne, 64, has now thrown his hat in the ring to take on the role of Charles Xavier.

Speaking on a panel at New York Comic Con, The Matrix actor said: “I know that they’re talking about the X-Men now.

“So, at this point, I want one of two things. The first thing would be: what do you think about Laurence Fishburne as Professor X?”

In 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise, Professor X was portrayed by Sir Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy, with the former star set to reprise the role for the 2026 MCU blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday.

Away from Marvel, Fishburne commented on the possibility of joining the Star Wars franchise, though admitted that was unlikely.

When asked whether he would consider appearing in the galaxy far, far away, the John Wick star said: “No, I’m good.

“I’m watching everything. I’m watching every Star Wars, I’m in the middle of Rebels now, man.

“I’m good on the couch with Star Wars. I don’t need a Lightsaber. I don’t — pew pew! — I don’t need it.”

Fishburne also reflected on his legacy as Morpheus in the original Matrix trilogy, and admitted he wasn’t sure if it “makes sense” for him to return for the upcoming fifth instalment.

He explained: “It depends on how good it is, really.

“If it's great, then yeah, it makes sense. I don't know if it makes sense.”

Fishburne recounted that he had contacted director Lana Wachowski about reprising his role as Morpheus in 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections, but didn't hear anything back.

He explained: “I reached out. It just didn't pan out. I said, 'Thank you very much', and Lana said, 'Thank you very much, I'll think about it', and that was that.”

While Fishburne didn’t play Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took over the part for the film.

The first Matrix movie - which also starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving – was a smash hit both critically and commercially when it hit cinemas in 1999, and Fishburne feels the film has influenced all of the subsequent flicks in the sci-fi and fantasy genre.

He said: “There's no movie that comes after The Matrix that's a sci-fi action or fantasy movie that's not been influenced by it.

“It's everywhere. It's so pervasive you almost forget where it came from at this point. Now, people don't realise, but no The Matrix, no Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It (just) doesn't look the same.”

Last year, Warner Bros. confirmed that Drew Goddard will write and direct the fifth Matrix movie - the first in the series not to be helmed by either Lana or Lilly Wachowski.

However, Lana Wachowski remains attached to the project as an executive producer.

While plot details remain under wraps, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president Jesse Ehrman has stated that the new film will continue to expand the Matrix universe while staying true to the core elements that have defined the franchise’s enduring cyberpunk legacy.