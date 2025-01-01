Frozen 3: Kristen Bell teases cast will ‘soon’ begin production

Kristen Bell has revealed the cast will “soon” begin production for Frozen 3.

The 45-year-old actress - who portrayed Anna in the 2013 Disney musical movie and its 2019 sequel - has confirmed she has read the script for the third flick and that she and her co-stars are gearing up to begin work on the upcoming film.

Speaking with Variety, Bell teased she has seen Frozen 3’s screenplay and said: “That’s all I can say. I’m under lock and key.”

The Good Place star added work for Frozen 3 was “mostly like concept stuff” at the beginning of the film’s development, and praised Disney movies for their creative process that produced unique and well-rounded movies.

She continued: “It’s all mostly like concept stuff in the beginning like, ‘Here’s where we think it should go.’

“That’s the one great thing about Disney is it goes through a thousand filters, not to be diplomatic, but because everyone’s going to add something different.

“That’s why the movies plays so well because they hit every single mark because nothing has been missed.”

Although she has read the script for Frozen 3, Bell has not heard any of the new songs that will feature in the film.

Frozen 3 - which is slated for a 2027 release - was written and will be co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, who worked together on the first two movies.

The film will likely pick up after the events of Frozen II, which saw Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven journey beyond Arendelle to uncover the source of Elsa’s magical powers and the truth behind their family’s past.

As well as Frozen 3, Disney have confirmed a fourth movie in the franchise is also in the works.

In August 2024, Disney unveiled some visual development art for Frozen 3, which depicted Elsa on a white horse and Anna on a brown stag.

Recently, Josh Gad teased Frozen 3 would be the “grandest story” told in the franchise yet.

Speaking with Collider, he said: “We have not started recording. We have not heard songs yet. I was lucky enough to get sort of a preview of what the movie is, and it's going to be worth the wait.

“It's pretty extraordinary what they're doing. Pretty extraordinary. For me, my whole thing was don't do a sequel unless there's a reason to do a sequel. If you have a story worth telling, then call us up and let's do it.

“To Jennifer Lee's credit, she really took that note and gave herself that note and has created something that's going to be worth the wait.

“I think the plan, what they've announced, is that there is a Frozen 3 and 4 in the works. The story that I've been kind of previewed is the grandest story we've ever done, so I anticipate it's going to be a little too much for one movie.”

Reflecting on the success of Frozen, the 44-year-old actor admitted he thought the original musical movie would be an “afterthought” in Disney’s history of animated films.

He recounted: “I truly thought Frozen was going to be an afterthought. I really did. Because Disney hadn't yet had that, like, second resurgence.

“I was just like, ‘Yeah, it'll come out, people will like it.’ It wasn't until right after that first weekend when I started to hear people playing Let It Go in their cars and singing it that I was like, ‘What is going on here?’ But you never really know.”