Kristen Bell will start work on Frozen 3 'soon'

Kristen Bell has revealed that she will start working on Frozen 3 "soon".

The Nobody Wants This actress, who voices Anna in Disney's animated musical franchise, revealed to Variety on Thursday that she knows when she will start recording her lines, but she is unable to divulge the information.

"Soon. That's all I can say. I'm under lock and key. I don't even know if I can say the date," she said, before confirming that she has a date for when she's going to start.

Bell noted that she had not heard any of the third chapter's songs, but had seen the finished script. She was also kept informed of the story as it began to take shape during the development process.

"It's all mostly like concept stuff in the beginning, like, 'Here's where we think it should go,'" she explained. "That's the one great thing about Disney is it goes through a thousand filters, not to be diplomatic, but because everyone's going to add something different. That's why the movies play so well because they hit every single mark because nothing has been missed."

Frozen 3, which follows the 2013 original and 2019 sequel, was announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger in February 2023, and it is due to be released on 24 November 2027.

Alongside Bell, the film will once again feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff as Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, respectively.