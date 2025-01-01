Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson asked to dance naked on first day of filming Die, My Love

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she and her co-star Robert Pattinson were asked to dance naked on the first day of filming their new movie Die, My Love.

In Lynne Ramsay's psychological comedy-drama, The Hunger Games actress plays a new mother who develops postpartum depression and enters psychosis, which puts a strain on her marriage to Pattinson's character.

To prepare for the film, Lawrence and Pattinson went to "humiliating" interpretative dance rehearsals together, but Ramsay took their dance one step further by asking them to do it naked on set.

"Lynne Ramsay, the director, challenged us during rehearsals - Robert and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together. We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn't really know each other so it was totally humiliating," Lawrence recalled on The Graham Norton Show. "Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!"

When her fellow chat show guests - including Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White and Tessa Thompson - sounded surprised by the revelation and asked her questions, the Oscar winner joked, "Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked."

Earlier this year, her co-star admitted that he almost had a "mental breakdown" filming the dance scene.

"I did this movie with Lynne Ramsay, and she's a really good dancer. And Jennifer Lawrence is a really good dancer. They just find it so easy," he told his Mickey 17 director Bong Joon-Ho in a conversation for GQ. "They're like, 'Just dance, it's just music playing, just dance.' I'm like, 'I'm telling you I'm going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it.' And they're like, 'No, just dance, stop being all freak.'"

Die, My Love will open in cinemas on 7 November. The Graham Norton Show airs in the U.K. on Friday nights.