Natasha Lyonne and Trisha Paytas among new faces in Euphoria season three cast

Natasha Lyonne and Trisha Paytas are among the new faces cast in the third season of Euphoria.

On Friday, the show's creators announced that 18 new cast members had been added to the long-awaited third season, which is set to premiere on HBO in spring 2026.

Alongside Lyonne and Paytas, the new ensemble includes Eli Roth, Danielle Deadwyler, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sam Trammell.

Previously announced newcomers include Rosalía, Sharon Stone, Toby Wallace, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Asante Blackk, and Darrell Britt-Gibson.

Several familiar faces will also return, including singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, who played the drug-abusing teenager Elliot in season two, and Nika King, reprising her role as Zendaya's character Rue's mother.

King recently made headlines when she joked about struggling to pay her rent due to production delays during a comedy show.

The main cast are also set to return, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Chloe Cherry, and Martha Kelly.

However, Storm Reid, who plays Rue's sister Gia, announced late last year that she would not be returning for the third season. The show also mourns the loss of Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in the first two seasons and passed away in July 2023 at the age of 25.

The upcoming season will premiere next year, four years after the previous season was released in January 2022, and will consist of eight episodes.