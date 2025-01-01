Top Boy actor Micheal Ward to request dismissal of rape charges

Micheal Ward is set to apply to have his recent rape charges dismissed.

A court heard this week that the British actor's lawyer will apply to have the sexual allegations against him dropped.

The 27-year-old, best known for starring as Jamie in the drama series Top Boy, was charged in July with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault, relating to alleged offences against one woman in January 2023.

On Friday, Ward appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London for what was initially listed as a plea and trial preparation, but his lawyer instead requested a dismissal hearing, which was then set for 5 December.

Ward was bailed under the condition that he does not contact the alleged victim.

The BAFTA-winning actor was initially granted bail when he appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on 28 August. During the brief hearing, he confirmed his name, address, and date of birth.

In a statement released after the charges were announced, Ward stated, "I deny the charges against me entirely. I have cooperated fully with the police throughout their investigation and will continue to cooperate."

"I recognise that proceedings are now ongoing, and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared," the Blue Story actor continued. "Given those proceedings, I am unable to comment further."