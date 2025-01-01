Prince Andrew giving up royal titles

Prince Andrew will no longer use his royal titles following a "discussion" with his older brother, King Charles III.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, the British royal announced that he would cease to be known as the Duke of York or any other honours.

The decision comes amid increasing public pressure for Buckingham Palace officials to take action against Andrew due to his past links with convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," he commented. "With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Back in May 2020, Andrew resigned from his public roles following intense scrutiny over his association with Epstein. The disgraced financier died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019, weeks after being arrested on sex trafficking charges.

And in January 2022, Andrew's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, removed his honorary military affiliations and patronages.

The following month, the royal was a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed in the U.S. by Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre alleged she was raped and sexually abused by the royal when she was 17. The case was settled out of court.

Andrew has repeatedly denied all claims against him, most famously during an interview with BBC's Newsnight in late 2019.

It's believed the 65-year-old's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will no longer use Duchess of York as a courtesy title.

However, the former couple's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, will continue to use their titles.

Giuffre died at the age of 41 in April.

Her second memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, is set to be released on 21 October.