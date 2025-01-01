Josh O'Connor describes Timothée Chalamet's ambition as 'refreshing'

Josh O'Connor has described Timothée Chalamet's ambition as "refreshing".

Earlier this year, the A Complete Unknown star made headlines when he boldly expressed his ambitions for "greatness" in acting during his acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Addressing the audience, the Call Me by Your Name actor declared that he was "in pursuit of greatness", adding, "I know people don't usually talk like that, but I wanna be one of the greats, I'm inspired by the greats."

In a new interview with British GQ, O'Connor said he appreciated Chalamet's honesty.

"I found it so refreshing, someone being like, 'No, I want to be f**king great,'" the Challengers star stated.

However, he then noted that Chalamet, 29, has already achieved great success.

"But my first thoughts were like, OK, one, you already are," the 35-year-old said. "You did it, mate. But then the other thing was like, Great that you want that, but I hope you want that in your real life too, and I hope it doesn't only become greatness in acting."

The British actor continued, "I hope it's greatness in, I don't know, friendship or in being a great son - which I'm sure he is, I'm sure he's all those things too, but I hope that that doesn't become your sole focus."

Chalamet won a SAG award in February for portraying music icon Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.