Madelaine Petsch still 'a unit' with former co-stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes

Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes are still "a unit" even though they're not working on Riverdale anymore.

The actresses became best friends after they were cast as Cheryl Blossom, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge in the 2017 teen drama series, and the show came to an end after seven seasons in 2023.

Despite no longer seeing each other on set every day, Petsch still considers the trio to be "a unit" because they have each other's backs and consult each other for advice on prospective projects.

"We still call each other to be like, 'I am doing this movie. Have you heard of this director?' And someone will say, 'Oh, I met with him.' And someone will ask, 'What was your experience like?' We're a unit," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "No matter what we do or where we are, we always support each other. It's rare in Hollywood to find people who don't feel competitive with you and support you so unabashedly, so I'm really lucky to have found my people."

Petsch admitted that in a cutthroat environment like Hollywood, she was fortunate to be cast alongside two actresses who became her "absolute best friends in the whole world".

"It can go one of two ways when you shoot a show like that, and it went the right way with us," she continued. "We all came up together in a really intense environment, having shot up to a world that we'd never been in before: fame and a successful TV show. We had each other to constantly lean on in any scenario."

Reinhart and Mendes hit the red carpet to support Petsch at the premiere of her movie, The Strangers: Chapter 1, last year. The trio often poses for Halloween photoshoots together, however, they are too busy to do so this year.