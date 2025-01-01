Zoë Kravitz opens up about 'competitiveness' of being Black woman in Hollywood

Zoë Kravitz has opened up about the "competitiveness" that comes with being a Black woman in Hollywood.

In a candid conversation with fellow actress Naomi Ackie for ELLE UK, the Big Little Lies star discussed the constant challenges faced by women of colour in the entertainment industry.

"That's the thing too - for women of colour and anyone who's not traditionally a leading woman," Zoë said. "I played best friends for a long time and there is that feeling of, 'I should just be grateful to be here', which creeps into the decisions you make."

The Blink Twice director went on to highlight the lack of opportunities available to Black women in Hollywood.

"There's a competitive element that comes in too, because there's not enough room for all of us, which is crazy," she shared.

Zoë also reflected on the privilege she has benefited from as the daughter of music icon Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet.

"And then, for me, it's the nepotism of it all, which makes me feel like, 'Do I deserve to be here?' As women in general, we have to be thankful and apologise," she told Naomi. "I even found that with directing - people really expect you to flirt with them."

The 36-year-old added, "There are just so many elements of what's expected of women - in all industries, probably."

Meanwhile, Naomi noted that when she was growing up, there was "no space for mistakes", with her parents telling her that she would have to "work twice as hard and get half as much".

"I saw some of myfriends who aren't Black or a person of colour make mistakes or be a bit reckless in a way that I cannot afford to do," she continued. "I have one shot at this."

Naomi starred in Zoë's feature directorial debut, Blink Twice, last year.