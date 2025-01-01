Chloë Sevigny was 'not ready to say goodbye' to Julia Roberts after filming After the Hunt

Chloë Sevigny didn't feel "ready to say goodbye" to Julia Roberts after shooting their new movie After the Hunt.

In Luca Guadagnino's new drama, the Notting Hill star plays a philosophy professor who finds herself in the middle of a scandal when her favourite student accuses another teacher of sexual assault.

Her co-star Sevigny, who plays Roberts's psychiatrist friend Kim, enjoyed working with the Hollywood legend so much that she "needed more Julia" on her flight home from the shoot in London.

"Can I say when we left, I needed more Julia. On the plane ride home, I watched, like, three of your movies. I just wanted more!" she said in a cast interview with Variety. "Notting Hill, My Best Friend's Wedding and I can't remember the third. But I was like, 'I just want more Julia!' I was like, 'I'm not ready to say goodbye.' Luckily there's a whole canon I can go home and keep watching."

The American Psycho actress added that she instantly felt close to the "generous" Roberts when she first met the Erin Brockovich actress at her home for rehearsals.

However, the 57-year-old confessed that she was "excited and intimidated" to meet Sevigny that rehearsal day.

"Allan (Mandelbaum), our producer, he came in, and he goes, 'Chloë should just be here in a couple minutes,'" Roberts recalled. "And I look up, and Ayo (Edebiri) looks up, and we match eyes. Luca goes, 'What?' And I go, 'I'm scared.' And Ayo goes, 'Me too'... And truly we were so excited and intimidated."

After the Hunt, also starring Andrew Garfield and Michael Stuhlbarg, is now showing in cinemas.