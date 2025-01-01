Aaron Phypers posts bail following arrest for spousal abuse

Aaron Phypers has been released on bail following his dramatic arrest for spousal abuse.

Phypers was arrested on spousal abuse charges in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday amid his contentious divorce from Denise Richards.

Witnesses told Fox News that Phypers was heard shouting and arguing with sheriffs while on an escalator as they returned to the court to retrieve his mobile phone and belongings.

Hours later, he bailed himself out of the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station after satisfying the $200,000 (£149,000) bond.

TMZ reported that Richards' estranged husband was seen with a grin on his face as he posed alongside a California bondswoman after his release.

Richards was previously granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband in July, after claiming Phypers once gave her a black eye during an argument.

At the time, Phypers denied Richards' abuse allegations, and it has been alleged that Richards gave herself the injury while drinking.

Earlier this month, Richards, who was formerly married to TV star Charlie Sheen, testified that Phypers became violent with her on multiple occasions.

In a harrowing testimony, she told the Los Angeles Superior Court that Phypers had given her "at least three concussions" during their relationship, People magazine reported.