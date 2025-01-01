Bette Milder gives update on Hocus Pocus 3

Bette Midler has teased an update on the status of Hocus Pocus 3.

The veteran actor, who played one of the three Sanderson sisters in the first two outings, told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she has seen a script for the new sequel.

"Well, you know, they sent a script, and a lot of it was brilliant," she said when asked if there would definitely be a third film. "So I got very excited."

Midler added, "And now we're trying to figure out what it is and where it's going to be and how much it's going to cost and all those logistical things."

The original movie, set around the witchy Sanderson sisters, debuted in 1993, with the long-awaited sequel arriving to Disney+ in 2022. Following the success of Hocus Pocus 2, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, confirmed a third film was in the works in June 2023.

Hocus Pocus 2 was a huge hit for Disney+, setting a record at the time for an opening weekend by a movie on a streamer.

The film also landed as the No. 6 most-streamed movie of 2022, with 5.7 billion minutes viewed.

The First Wives Club star led the cast of the first two movies alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.