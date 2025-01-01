FKA Twigs observed Nicolas Cage's 'Hollywood star power' on The Carpenter's Son set

FKA Twigs witnessed Nicolas Cage's "old Hollywood star power" firsthand on the set of their horror The Carpenter's Son.

The Honey Boy actress and singer plays Mary alongside Cage as Joseph and Noah Jupe as their son Jesus in the upcoming biblical horror film, which follows the religious figures as they are targeted by supernatural forces.

Reflecting on the shoot, Twigs told The Hollywood Reporter that the Oscar-winning actor made her feel "very welcome" on set, even though he exuded "old Hollywood star power".

"When he walks on set, you know that Nicolas Cage has arrived. But I never felt intimidated. He made me feel very welcome, and I learned so much from him," she praised, calling the Con Air actor the "perfect collaborator".

Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, explained that her take on Virgin Mary is very different to the "sweet" and "agreeable" personality she's typically given.

"I personally didn't feel that for my Virgin Mary," she said of her approach. "I felt like she's somebody very powerful who doesn't have to say a lot. I didn't want to mistake her peacefulness for weakness. The peace within her, that we see so much in pictures and in scripture, came from the strength and knowledge and tenacity that she had to raise the saviour. And that's an incredible amount of pressure and responsibility."

Twigs made her film debut in 2019's Honey Boy and has since starred in the 2024 remake of The Crow. She has also finished filming Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway as a pop star.

The Carpenter's Son will be released in U.S. cinemas on 14 November.