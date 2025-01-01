Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner marries Josh Connor

Kevin Costner's ex wife Christine Baumgartner has married his friend Josh Connor.

The couple exchanged vows on Saturday at the Santa Ynez Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, with just over 100 guests in attendance, People magazine reported.

Baumgartner wore a custom Mira Zwillinger gown with hand-embroidered flowers while Connor donned a black tuxedo.

Baumgartner was first linked to the financier after she filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation after nearly two decades of marriage and raising three children.

Connor, a friend of Costner's, was spotted with Baumgartner in Hawaii that same year. One month after their trip, Baumgartner testified during her and Costner's divorce proceedings that she and Connor were just friends.

Costner, for his part, questioned whether Baumgartner was faithful after she requested documents about his finances.

"Respondent has no responsive documents for 'extramarital romantic relationships' in which he engaged because he engaged in none," read court documents obtained by Us Weekly in August 2023.

Costner's lawyer also noted that the actor "does not know for a fact if (Baumgartner) engaged in any extramarital romantic relationships before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid".