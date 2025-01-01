Robert De Niro urges Americans to keep protesting against Trump

After the weekend's No Kings protests across the US, De Niro has urged his fellow Americans to keep up the pressure on President Donald Trump.

"We can't let up," De Niro told MSNBC. "Cannot let up on him because he is not going to leave the White House. He does not want to leave the White House. Anybody thinks he, oh, he'll do this, he'll do that, it's just deluding themselves."

He added, "It's a classic bully situation. We see it, and there's no other way to face a bully. You have to face him and fight it out and back them off and back him down. That's the only way this is going to work."

The No Kings protests were joined by nearly seven million people, according to MSNBC. ICE's immigration crackdown was a key issue in the nationwide demonstrations.

National Guard presence in major cities and cuts to federal programs were also major motivators for protestors.

De Niro is one of the many Hollywood stars to speak out in support of the No Kings movement.

"The original No Kings protest was 250 years ago," De Niro said. "Americans decided they didn't want to live under the rule of King George III.

"Now we have a would-be king who wants to take it away: King Donald the First. F**k that."