Sharon Osbourne mourns loss of beloved pooch Elvis

Sharon Osbourne is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Elvis.

The television personality and longtime wife and manager of the late Ozzy Osbourne took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message honouring her loyal companion.

"I can't believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring the Siberian Husky.

"He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace, my darling boy!"

Elvis was adopted by Sharon and Ozzy and became a cherished member of their family of animals, which over the years has included dogs, cats and rescue pigs.

The Husky was often seen curled up in Sharon's lap during interviews.

Elvis's passing comes nearly a year after the Osbourne family experienced the loss of Ozzy's 15-year-old Pomeranian, Rocky, in August 2024.

"Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years," the Black Sabbath frontman wrote on X at the time. "I'll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always."

The loss of Elvis also comes nearly three months after Ozzy himself passed away on 22 July at the age of 76.