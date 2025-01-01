Keri Russell admits it's 'strange' to choose natural beauty

Keri Russell has shared her opinion on the plastic surgery trend in Hollywood and beyond.

The Felicity star discussed how she feels empathetic with ambassador Kate Wyler, her character on the hit TV show The Diplomat, whose makeup free appearance is often judged by other characters.

"I watch this show and I'm like, I do not look like that, you know. I like the way I look on the show, and it's amazing that I feel like that's strange, like that's a unique thing to look like that, but it is," she told People magazine.

"It's such a weird thing being a woman," continued Russell, who rose to fame on The All New Mickey Mouse Club. "Everyone has an opinion about the way you look, the way you dress, the way your hair is.

"It's something my girlfriends and I talk about all the time. Plastic surgery is having such a moment right now - men, women, 20-year-olds. I mean, it is around.

"We're inundated with these movie stars. Even though they might be 50 or 60 years old, they look amazing."

The political series also stars Rory Kinnear and David Gyasi as the UK Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary.