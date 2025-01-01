Jennifer Lawrence recalls serving Robert Pattinson food out of the trash

Jennifer Lawrence once served Robert Pattinson food from her rubbish bin.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, The Hunger Games actress shared that her Die My Love co-star called her and asked if he could visit her home when she was in the middle of a girls' night.

"He was like, 'Hey, I just wrapped something like a block away from you,'" she began. "And I was like, 'Oh my God!' 'Cause Rob is one of the girls. He wants to gossip. He just is one of the gals. So I was like, 'Come over!'"

The Oscar-winning actress explained that Pattinson "brings out a very maternal" side of her because she doesn't trust him to take care of himself, as she joked, "He's a great father, he's a professional, he shows up on time, but I wouldn't trust that he, like, put a coat on."

When the Twilight star arrived, he asked if she had any food, and Lawrence started to panic as the leftovers were already in the rubbish bin - so she devised a plan.

"He goes to the bathroom, and I do have food, but it's in the trash. And so while he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can," she candidly remembered, noting that she and her friends were nervous watching Pattinson devour his meal.

"And then when he was finished, he was like, 'I'm still hungry. Is there more?'" she continued, admitting that she finally came clean.

"I was like, 'Well, there is, but it's in the garbage,'" she said. "He was like, 'Oh, I don't mind.' And he just pulled it out of the trash and just kept eating it."

Die My Love will open in cinemas on 7 November.