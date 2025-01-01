Callum Turner and Dua Lipa bonded over books when they first met

Callum Turner has recalled how he and Dua Lipa bonded over books when they first met.

The Masters of the Air actor and music superstar started dating in early 2024 and announced their engagement last July.

During an interview for The Sunday Times, Callum described how he knew the Levitating singer was his perfect match when she told him that she had been reading the novel Trust by Hernán Díaz when they met over drinks before a mutual friend's birthday in Los Angeles.

"We sat next to each other and realised we were reading the same book, which is crazy," he recounted. "It's called Trust and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, 'I just finished the first chapter too.' I said, 'So we're on the same page.'"

Callum went on to admit that he felt as if he was in a movie on the date.

"In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I'm like, 'I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don't worry.' And that was really the first (moment)," the 35-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the chat, Callum discussed how he and Dua, 30, stay in contact amid her busy schedule.

The pop star has just wrapped the North America leg of her Radical Optimism Tour.

"Well FaceTime is a wonderful thing. And the other rule is that it's never not worth it - that's our slogan," he shared. "If you can go for two days, just f**king go. And if you're tired, it doesn't matter because you're going to have a nice time and have a nice memory. I just flew to Boston for two days and I was exhausted but we had a really nice time."