Kristen Bell accused of making light of domestic violence in anniversary post

Kristen Bell has faced backlash after being accused of making light of domestic violence in her recent anniversary post.

Over the weekend, the Nobody Wants This actress took to social media to celebrate 12 years of marriage to her husband, actor Dax Shepard.

However, fans have criticised Kristen for appearing to trivialise violence against women in her caption, noting that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The post read, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'"

Alongside the caption, Kristen shared a photo of herself and Dax in a tight embrace.

Several social media users took to the comments section to express their disapproval, with one fan writing, "Kristen there's no way you posted this during domestic violence awareness month."

Another Instagram user commented, "Thats a wildly sad and insensitive thing to say considering it's domestic violence awareness month and thousands of women have died a the hands of the man they trusted..."

Other comments labelled Kristen's post as "tone deaf".

The Good Place actress has not yet responded to the criticism.

Kristen and Dax married in 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.