Vanessa Kirby welcomes first child

Vanessa Kirby has given birth to her first child.

The Crown star's partner, retired lacrosse player Paul Rabil, announced the arrival of their child via Instagram on Sunday.

Rabil posted a carousel of snaps, including one which showed the baby snuggling into his chest, and another of Kirby and their newborn lying on a bed.

He wrote in the caption, "I'm learning that becoming a parent slows you down and wakes you up at the same time. That I'm really grateful for everyone's health, that I get to wake up everyday to mum's enormous love, and that we get to have you in our lives now."

Referencing the final photo of two lacrosse sticks, he continued, "For your first cradle stick. It'll hold many stories and blessings. Likely broken windows too. Balls are allowed in the house."

The 39-year-old didn't share any further details about their child, including its name, gender or when it was born.

Kirby, 37, has yet to publicly address the new addition to their family.

The British actress began dating the sportsman in 2022 and they went public with their relationship the following year. She revealed her pregnancy during the press tour for The Fantastic Four: First Steps earlier this year.

She also filmed her scenes for Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming Marvel team-up movie, while pregnant.

Kirby told Variety of the experience, "It's been amazing being pregnant and working on Avengers. I felt so inspired and so relieved that I've been so taken care of. It's been a really beautiful journey."