Denise Richards' ex Aaron Phypers faces jail time

Aaron Phypers is facing a lengthy stretch after being charged with four felony counts.

Phypers was hit with two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The first three counts are connected to an alleged incident from 17 January 2022. The fourth charge is related to another alleged incident between the exes that is said to have occurred on 3 May 2022.

If convicted, Phypers could face up to eight years in prison for the two felony counts of injuring a spouse alone.

Phypers' is scheduled to face formal charges and enter a plea on 19 December.

Richards has asked the court to turn her temporary restraining order against her estranged husband into a permanent one.

The temporary restraining order has been extended to 7 November in the interim.

Following his release from custody, Phypers' attorney told Us, "We have not seen the criminal complaint, but we believe that it is most likely based upon some of the same false accusations that Denise Richards has brought against Mr Phypers in the family law domestic violence proceeding, which she claims occurred nearly four years ago. If so, we expect that the evidence will demonstrate Mr Phypers' innocence and that he will be acquitted."

The Wild Things actor married the fitness instructor in September 2018.