Colman Domingo named as Cowardly Lion in Wicked: for Good

Colman Domingo has secretly joined the cast of Wicked: for Good, as the voice of the Cowardly Lion.

The actor's Instagram accounts shared the news after Jon M Chu last week made headlines when he teased a big-name actor had been attached to the role.

"Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion's voice steps foot on it," he shared. "It'll be wild."

Domingo joins an already star-studded slate with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande playing Elphaba (now known as the Wicked Witch of the West in the second film) and Glinda (or Glinda the Good), respectively.

The Cowardly Lion is one of a few new characters introduced in Wicked: for Good that hail from the mainstay story of The Wizard of Oz.

The Tin Man, Scarecrow and Dorothy's appearances were all teased at the beginning of Wicked and subsequent teasers for the sequel.

None of the actors who stepped into those roles have yet been revealed.

Primetime Emmy Award winner Domingo is known for his long-running role as Victor Strand in the hit TV show Fear the Walking Dead.

He also appeared as a drag queen in the music video for Sabrina Carpenter's Tears earlier this year.

Wicked: For Good's will be in cinemas from 21 November.