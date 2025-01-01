John Stamos slams Lori Loughlin's 'narcissist' estranged husband

John Stamos has sounded off about his former costar Lori Loughlin's "narcissist" ex, Mossimo Giannulli.

The actor did not hold back when discussing Loughlin's soon-to-be ex-husband during an appearance on the Good Guys podcast.

"Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core. She put up with a lot over the years of this guy.

"He's a terrible narcissist, and I don't think you ever get out of that unless you're able to."

As for his own relationship with Giannulli, Stamos declared, "I will never talk to him again."

Reflecting on his longtime friendship with Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on Full House in the 1980s and '90s, Stamos said of her recent split from the clothing designer after 28 years of marriage: "I'm heartbroken for her right now. She's just devastated. I hate to see her go through this."

Stamos noted that he has "really tried to be there for her during this time", as he was during the college scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleading guilty in 2020 to wire and mail fraud after they paid $500,000 (£373,000) to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison, which she completed in December 2020, and Giannulli received a five-month sentence.