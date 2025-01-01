Gal Gadot forced to leave UK hotel by NFL team

Gal Gadot has reportedly been forced to leave her luxury Hertfordshire hotel after it was taken over by the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their game at Wembley Stadium.

The Snow White actor is in the UK reshooting scenes for her thriller The Runner, and had been staying at the Grove Hotel in Watford, enjoying the lavish inclusions such as a spa, golf course, five restaurants and private cottages.

However, once the US football team arrived, they were reported by The Sun to have taken over the majority of the facilities, resulting in Gadot and her team packing up and shipping out.

The Israeli-born actor resumed work on her latest film last week, after a wave of anti-Israel protests delayed production for several weeks.

Photographs from the London set of political thriller published by the Daily Mail revealed the star was back in action amid tightened security and an increased Metropolitan Police presence.

Gadot's presence on set comes despite suggestions that she might boycott the capital after being beset by demonstrations by pro-Palestinian activists.

Several were arrested at a filming site in Westminster in June for attempting to disrupt the production.

Gadot has been targeted by protesters of because of her past support for Israel and her compulsory service in the Israel Defence Forces.